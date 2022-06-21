Clarendon Massacre | 'An act of savagery and brutality of unequal proportions' - Chang

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has strongly condemned the killing of a Clarendon mother and her four children whose throats were slashed.

The tragic discovery was made at their home this morning in the community of Cocoa Piece in New Road.

The mother has been identified as 34-year-old Kimberly Wright, and her four children are Kimana Smith, 15, Shemari Smith, 10, Kafana Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishaun Henry.

“It is an act of savagery and brutality of unequal proportions. These are young, promising children with their lives ahead of them. Wright was a hardworking and honest young woman who was making a life for herself and her children,” said Chang this morning at the start of the parliamentary committee that is reviewing the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulations) Act, 2022.

Chang argued that their killing reflects the epidemic of interpersonal violence that permeates sections of the society.

He charged that such utter evil reinforces the need for the government to continue a holistic approach to “this disease of interpersonal violence in our society”.

The national security minister expressed condolences to the family and said the police are conducting investigations and he expects a breakthrough in the case in short order.

He added that state agencies including the Child Protection and Family Services Agency have been deployed to provide support.

Meanwhile, Opposition Spokesperson on National Security Peter Bunting also condemned the horrific act of violence.

He urged community members with any information that can assist the police to come forward.

Commenting on the tragedy, Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte said these are not normal times.

“We have not been experiencing normal times on the crime front, and in particular on the murder front, for a long time in this country. I truly look forward to the time when the righteous outrage that we experience will be directed at the criminal elements who really fear no one and who believe they can act with impunity,” Malahoo Forte said.

She said it is her hope that the responsible person(s) will find no hiding place and when brought to books will meet the just consequences of his or her actions.

- Judana Murphy

