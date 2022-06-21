Clarendon Massacre | Cousin listed as person of interest in killing

The police have named 23-year-old Rushane Barnett, otherwise called 'Jett' or 'Nick', as a person of interest in the murder of a mother and her four children in Clarendon.

The police say Barnett is a cousin of the woman.

The throats of the mother and her children were slashed.

Barnett, who is being asked to surrender immediately, is said to frequent Coco Piece in Clarendon, Wilson Run in Trelawny and Papine in St Andrew.

Speaking with reporters during a visit to the scene this morning, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said it appears that the mother and her children were killed with the use of a sharp tool.

Anderson also informed that indications revealed that the attack was linked to a domestic dispute.

While noting that the probe is in its early stage, he said investigators have good leads in the case.

How to share information with the police

May Pen Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-832-2077, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

