Clarendon Massacre | JTA horrified by gruesome killing of mother and her children

The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) says it is horrified at the gruesome killing of three school-aged children, a toddler and their mother in Clarendon.

The association also says it is concerned about the growing levels of violence against the nation's children and women.

It believes that the perpetration of crime against women and children in the society is a cowardly act, which must be repudiated.

The JTA says it stands resolute in its support for law and order and a return to civility in Jamaica.

It says it will provide whatever support it can to the family as well as the schools to which the children were attached.

