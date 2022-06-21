Clarendon Massacre | Mother, 4 children killed in New Road

A Clarendon mother and her four children have been found dead in the community of New Road near Chapelton.

The police say the bodies were found with their throats slashed.

A huge crowd has gathered at the scene.

Robert Morgan, Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, in which the community falls, has tweeted on the incident.

"A great tragedy has taken place in my constituency. Gonna be tough on us," he said.

The bodies were discovered approximately 8:06 a.m., by residents who alerted the police.

More details to come.

- Roxroy McLean

