Clarendon Massacre | MP Robert Nesta Morgan describes killing as a wicked act

Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central Robert Nesta Morgan has described the killing of a mother and her four children in the constituency as a wicked act.

“This has never happened before in our constituency. We’re not used to this type of mass killing,” said Morgan.

The woman and her children were found with their throats slashed in the community of New Road near Chapelton.

Morgan said he has activated his teams which will visit the community.

He also informed that Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang and Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, along with senior cops, are to visit the area.

“I'm just asking the police to not leave anything to chance in finding whoever is responsible for this very wicked tragedy, this wicked act,” said Morgan.

