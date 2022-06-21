Clarendon Massacre | Person of interest in custody

Rushane Barnett, 23, who was named as a person of interest in the killing of a mother and her four children in Clarendon is now in police custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police said he was detained in Trelawny this evening.

She did not provide any further details.

Early today, National Security Minister Dr Horace Change told Parliament the man was apprehended.

But Chang later said he was misinformed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The bodies of the 31-year-old Kemesha Kimberly Wright, and her children were discovered with their throats slashed at their home in New Road near Chapelton on Tuesday morning.

The children have been identified as Kimanda Smith, 15, Sharalee Smith, 12, Rafaela Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr.

The police say Barnett, who also known as 'Jett' and 'Nick' is a cousin of the family.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.