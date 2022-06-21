Clarendon Massacre | Search still on for person of interest

Rushane Barnett, 23, a person of interest in the murder of a mother and her four children in Clarendon is still at large.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Change told Parliament this afternoon the man, a relative of the victims, was apprehended.

But Chang said has said he was misinformed.

He was speaking during a subsequent visit to the community of New Road, Cocoa Piece in Clarendon.

The mother has been identified as 31-year-old Kemisha Kimberly Wright, and her four children are Kimana Smith, 15, Shemari Smith, 10, Kafana Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishaun Henry.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say Barnett, who also known as 'Jett' and 'Nick' is a cousin of the woman.

The throats of the mother and her children were slashed.

Barnett, who is being asked to surrender immediately, is said to frequent Cocoa Piece; Warsop and Wilson Run in Trelawny and Papine in St Andrew.

Speaking with reporters during a visit to the scene this morning, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said it appears that the mother and her children were killed with the use of a sharp tool.

How to share information with the police

May Pen Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-832-2077, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.