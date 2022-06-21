Clarendon Massacre | Suspect now in police custody - Chang

A suspect in the heinous killing of a mother and her four children in Clarendon is now in police custody, according to Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

Chang made the announcement in Gordon House earlier this afternoon while members of the Lower House collectively condemned the horrific crime while expressing condolences to grieving family members.

He said that the man in custody is said to be a distant family member.

The tragic discovery was made at their home this morning in the community of Cocoa Piece in New Road.

The mother has been identified as 31-year-old Kemisha Kimberly Wright, and her four children are Kimana Smith, 15, Shemari Smith, 10, Kafana Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishaun Henry.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The national security minister said the brutal killings have shaken the entire leadership of Jamaica and touched the hearts of the entire country.

“This kind of savagery is not about policing, it is a far deeper psycho-social problem of which we have to unite as a country and as a people and find the vulnerable ones and begin to get at the root cause of this prevalence of violence.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives Marisa Dalrymple Philibert, in her opening remarks at the beginning of the sitting, highlighted the incident that has left the country in shock.

“These are dark times for our country. We need as a country...all of us to stop and reflect and pray for all of us as citizens of this country.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.