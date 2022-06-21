Denbigh High teacher dies

The Denbigh High School in Clarendon has been plunged into mourning following the passing of Social Studies and English Literature teacher, Everton Annakie, today.

Annakie fell ill some time last week, The Gleaner understands.

Past students and friends have been paying tribute on social media.

Annakie is the eleventh educator to have died since May 11.

- Olivia Brown

