Female bank employee held in $85M cocaine seizure charged

The police have laid charges against the female bank employee who was allegedly caught with cocaine valued at over $85 million.

Sheena Headley has been charged with possession of, dealing in, and taking steps to export cocaine.

And the Narcotics Police have named Chad Headley as a person of interest following additional investigation into the cocaine seizure.

The police say they believe Chad Headley can assist with their investigation and are asking him to report to the Summit Police Station in Montego Bay, St James today.

Sheena Headley was arrested on June 15 after 10 rectangular-shaped packages were allegedly found in the trunk of her Prado SUV at premises in Goodwill, St James.

It's alleged that a quantity of bullets was found during a subsequent search of her home.

