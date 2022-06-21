Immigration Corner | What is Canada’s Chinook system?

Dear Miss Powell,

I want to apply for a study permit, but it takes a lot of money and effort to go through the process. A friend told me that Canada doesn’t have an officer looking at applications, they use this Chinook computer programme. I know five individuals whose applications were rejected. They say that most individuals don’t stand a chance right now, as they pay their money and it’s a computer that just spits out rejection letters. Is it fair that they are using this Chinook system? Can you tell me more about this system? How can I beat this system? I would really like to pursue my masters, but concerned that my application won’t stand a fair chance. My aunt who lives there is encouraging me to apply, but I don’t know if it’s a good idea. Maybe I should look at England or the USA. What do you think? Thank you in advance for responding to my question.

– LD

Dear LD,

Since the pandemic, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has been criticised for the enormous backlog of both permanent and temporary resident applications. To deal with the increased volume of applications, the government implemented a computerised system to help them process applications more quickly. This system is called Chinook.

IRCC recently defined Chinook as ‘a Microsoft Excel-based tool developed for temporary resident application processing to increase efficiency and to improve client service by decreasing the impacts of system and broadband latency, thus improving processing times’. This means that it is used on visitor’s visa, study permit and work permit applications.

IRCC further stated that “it reduces the amount of time spent uploading and reviewing information on multiple screens in GCMS … and is not a mandatory tool for IRCC officers and does not fundamentally alter the decision-making process”. Additionally, they say that Chinook “does not fundamentally alter the decision-making process”.

However, recent data from IRCC indicate that the refusal rate has increased significantly since the implementation of the system, and this has been a cause for concern.

HOW TO BEAT CHINOOK?

If you are interested in learning the technical details about the system, you may review affidavits and transcripts of the 2021 case of Ocran v. Minister of Citizenship and Immigration. Ocran was the first case that revealed the inner workings of the system. In that case, the system was deemed to be a “notes generator” used by some visa offices. It was highlighted that visa officers used it to review applications more efficiently and reasons for decisions were generated in this tool.

There are many YouTube videos and articles that voice the concern of applicants and representatives that this new tool may not assess applicants fairly. Many feel that the ultimate decision-maker is a computer that is programmed to reject applications.

However, I do not believe that you should concern yourself too much about the inner workings of the systems used to assess applications. I think you should focus on your goals and how they can be achieved.

If you are really interested in pursuing studies in Canada, my advice to you is simple – present an application that clearly demonstrates that you have a genuine ability and desire to improve your education.

Focus on presenting a convincing application. Some of the key issues your application must address are:

1. You must first show that you have the financial resources to complete your studies. This should include proof of unencumbered funds for tuition, books, accommodation, food, and other incidentals. You cannot say you are going to rely on earnings from a part-time job or partial scholarship.

2. A study permit is a temporary resident visa. That means that you will need to show proof that you will be motivated to return to your home country upon the completion of your studies. You must show stronger connection to your home country than to Canada. You only mentioned your aunt in Canada. Do you have a spouse and children in your home country? What are your assets?

3. You must outline the reasons for choosing to pursue a master’s degree in Canada and not in your home country, or anywhere else.

4. What are the job prospects in the field? How will that degree improve your career in your home country?

5. Are you admissible to Canada? You must demonstrate that you are not prone to breaking the law.

6. Finally, are you vaccinated? Currently, only vaccinated individuals are authorised to travel to Canada.

The above points are just some of the key issues that your application should address for it to be successful. Additionally, all the required forms should be properly completed, and you must include all the required supporting documents. Failure to submit a complete application and the required fee will lead to your application being denied.

I would recommend that you seek the assistance of an immigration lawyer, as this could save you time and address any additional concerns you may have about the application process.

