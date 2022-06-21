Intruder fatally shot by licensed firearm holder in Hanover

A man who attacked a licensed firearm holder at his house in Lucea, Hanover was fatally shot on Monday night.

The deceased is of a dark complexion, slim built, about 5 feet-8inches long, and was clad in black shorts and a pair of slippers.

The police in Lucea report that about 10:15 pm, the licensed firearm holder was home with family members when he reportedly heard strange sounds coming from the outside of the premises.

He reportedly went for his licensed firearm and went to investigate.

While doing so, he was allegedly attacked by the unidentified man who was armed with a knife.

The homeowner opened fire, hitting the attacker who fell to the ground.

The gun owner ran back inside his house where he collapsed and became unconscious.

The police were summoned and the wounded intruder and the unconscious licensed firearm holder were taken to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where the unidentified male was pronounced dead and the elderly man treated.

- Hopeton Bucknor

