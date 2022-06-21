Search for elderly Clarendon man ends in tragedy

The search for an elderly man who went missing from his Glenmuir Housing Scheme home in Clarendon ended tragically on Monday, after his remains were found in bushes near his house, the family says.

Eighty-two-year-old James Carter, also known as 'Jim' reportedly vanished on Monday, May 30.

Carter, who suffered from dementia was reportedly last seen in the parish capital, May Pen, wearing a blue shirt and a pair of grey shorts.

"Our search ended yesterday afternoon, exactly three weeks after he went missing, when his remains were found in bushes adjacent to the Glenmuir Housing Scheme and behind the Denbigh High School," Carter's stepson, Michael Gottshalk, told The Gleaner.

According to Gottshalk, DNA testing will be done to confirm identity, but the family has confirmed items of clothing found at the site, to be Carter's.

"We also do not know the cause of death as yet. The body was badly decomposed and was possibly being eaten by animals," he said.

The Clarendon Police have confirmed the find, but said no additional information is available at this time.

The family has expressed gratitude to the public for assisting in the search.

- Olivia Brown

