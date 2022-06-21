Second chance for man suing JPS, construction firm over son's electrocution

﻿A senior citizen whose lawsuit against a construction firm and the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) was struck out because he did not have $1 million to pay as security has been given a second chance by the Supreme Court.

Pixley Morgan, an 80- year-old janitor residing in Canada, is seeking damages against Anderson Construction Ltd and the electricity company arising from the electrocution of his Delroy in October 2012.

Delroy was employed to Anderson Construction, which had a contract with JPS.

Anderson Construction had a work permit from JPS in October 2012 to do restoration work due to a power outage in the Lagoon area of Discovery Bay, St Ann.

The suit alleges that both Anderson Construction and JPS were negligent or careless in the restoration of the power lines that led to Morgan being electrocuted. Morgan was in bushes and the area was wet when the power was restored.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is being contended that Morgan and other workers had signed a document referred to as a tailboard before they began working and were to sign again when the work was completed.

Morgan has argued that when the electricity was restored, his son's signature was not on the tailboard, therefore he was not accounted for before the electricity was restored.

Anderson Construction and JPS have filed defences disputing the claim and are blaming each other for causing Morgan's death.

JPS contends, among other things, that it is Anderson Construction's fault because the contractor should have ensure that the tailboard was signed.

But the construction firm is arguing that JPS should do due diligence before turning on the electricity.

The father filed a lawsuit in 2016 but at a hearing a year later, he had to discontinue the claim because he could not afford security for costs. The suit was then struck out.

A security for costs is usually granted to protect the interest of a defendant in case if a claimant is not successful.

Morgan filed another claim in October 2018 and sought relief from sanction. He outlined in court documents that it was only in February 2021 that he managed to obtain the security for costs .

Attorney-at-Law Anthony Williams, in making an application last week for the court to give Morgan the chance to pursue his claim, said it was a lack of money that prevented his client from pursuing the first claim.

He told the court that Morgan was a pensioner and he had tried to get a job to pay the security for costs but because of COVID-19, he was not successful.

Williams pointed out that Morgan had demonstrated his interest in getting his case back on track by ensuring that the money is available.

In granting the application, Justice Chester Stamp said everybody was affected by the pandemic.

The judge said the claim had been struck out for over a year and the court rules required that a litigant must apply promptly when a claim was struck out.

However, the judge said given the circumstances, Morgan's age and the pandemic, he was granting the application.

A date is to be set for the parties to go to mediation.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.