St Catherine man held at police checkpoint with missing teen ward charged

A St Catherine man accused of engaging in sexual activities with a 13-year-old female ward of the state who was reported missing has been charged.

Twenty-six-year-old Curtis Hamilton of Top Mountain in Kitson Town has been charged with rape, grievous sexual assault and sexual touching of a child.

The police say Hamilton was held on Friday, June 17 at a checkpoint in Angels, Spanish Town.

The checkpoint was part of increased police operations under the State of Public Emergency for the parish of St Catherine.

The police say a vehicle with Hamilton and the teen was stopped and cops at the scene were able to identify the girl as a ward who was reported missing.

The police say further investigation revealed that Hamilton allegedly engaged in sexual activities with the child, including rape.

As a result, he was arrested and charged.

A court date is to be set.

