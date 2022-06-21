St Catherine man held at police checkpoint with missing teen ward charged
A St Catherine man accused of engaging in sexual activities with a 13-year-old female ward of the state who was reported missing has been charged.
Twenty-six-year-old Curtis Hamilton of Top Mountain in Kitson Town has been charged with rape, grievous sexual assault and sexual touching of a child.
The police say Hamilton was held on Friday, June 17 at a checkpoint in Angels, Spanish Town.
The checkpoint was part of increased police operations under the State of Public Emergency for the parish of St Catherine.
The police say a vehicle with Hamilton and the teen was stopped and cops at the scene were able to identify the girl as a ward who was reported missing.
The police say further investigation revealed that Hamilton allegedly engaged in sexual activities with the child, including rape.
As a result, he was arrested and charged.
A court date is to be set.
