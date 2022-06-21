St Catherine ‘spiritual leader’ charged with rape of minor

A St Catherine man described as a spiritual leader has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

The police say the offences were allegedly committed on Friday, May 6 during an exorcism.

Joma Hepburn, 42, of Gordon Boulevard in Spanish Town, has been charged by detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse with rape, grievous sexual assault and sexual touching of a child.

The police report that the child was sent to Hepburn for him to perform an exorcism.

It is being alleged that during the exercise he committed sexual acts, including rape.

A report was subsequently made to the police and Hepburn was arrested and later charged.

A court date is to be set.

