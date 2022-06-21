Upset Transport Authority workers protest departure of MD

There is worker unrest at the Transport Authority in St Andrew as staff are upset over the reported departure of Managing Director Willard Hylton.

"No MD, no work," protesting employees shouted.

Egeton Newman, head of the transport lobby group Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), who is on site, has described it as a sad day.

Hylton turned in his resignation, which takes effect June 30, but it's believed that he was forced out by "internal staff", Newman told The Gleaner Tuesday afternoon.

"Mr Hylton is the best managing director of the Transport Authority that I have seen in the past 20 years. He has an open-door policy; a man who meets with us at the ground level at any time, even as early as 7:30 am. There are persons who don't like how he operates," Newman added.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Byrue will attend to matters requiring the acting managing director's attention.

Gleaner sources indicate that Hylton had grown frustrated by the reported interference of a senior Transport Authority official with whom he could no longer work.

