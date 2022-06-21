Willard Hylton was not forced to demit office, says Transport Authority chairman

Chairman of the Transport Authority Joseph Shoucair says acting managing director Willard Hylton was not forced to demit office.

“He resigned of his own free will. I have been chairman of the authority for six years…during the period in which he continues to act as managing director. His performance has been exemplary and he has the full support of the board,” Shoucair told The Gleaner this afternoon.

“I am aware of it. He has resigned. I received his letter yesterday afternoon, effective the 30th of June,” Shoucair said.

News of Hylton's resignation sparked unrest among some staff members at the Transport Authority's Maxfield Avenue offices in St Andrew.

“When I'm faced with the resignation of my managing director, not taken well by the majority of the staff of the Transport Authority who are walking off their jobs in support of Mr Hylton, this is not the appropriate time to discuss that matter,” said Shoucair in response to whether Hylton's resignation was linked to an illegal party that was held at the authority's offices in December last year when such events were banned under the then Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

READ: Transport Authority hosted Christmas shindig for staff despite restrictions

He added: “No it is not tied to that. His reason (for resigning), that's between himself and his employer. It may be a public company but the private affairs of a member of staff are private regardless of whether the company is government-owned or privately owned.”

The Transport Authority has failed to respond to Sunday Gleaner follow-up questions on the illegal party, which were sent more than two months ago.

Shoucair insisted Hylton was not forced to leave his job.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.