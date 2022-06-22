British politician criticises UK-Rwanda asylum seeker deportation deal

As Commonwealth heads of government meet in Kigali, Rwanda, there is renewed pressure on President Paul Kagame and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to shelve their controversial refugee policy, with House of Lords peer Jeremy Purvis describing it as punishment for asylum seekers.

The politician said the deal, which allows the United Kingdom to offload displaced persons who arrive on its shores in Rwanda, is extremely damaging for the European country already on the verge of losing its position as a global powerhouse.

The UK government is expected to pay Rwanda an initial £120 million for economic development and growth and should pick up operational costs of the programme, along with accommodation and integration expenses, according to its Migration Policy Institute.

Purvis, in an interview with The Gleaner on Tuesday, said it was “deeply regrettable” that the UK government had considered asylum seekers in a transactional manner.

That the Johnson-led Conservative Party has failed to bring the arrangement to the British Parliament for debate is not the end of the matter, he said, concluding, at the same time, that the deal would have likely not got passed his chambers.

“I think it is contrary to British obligations to people who have struggled to come to the UK. They've managed to come to the UK through informal routes but our obligation to them, however, they have arrived in the UK, is not one that should be outsourced to another country,” Purvis said.

“I think that the most negative part of this agreement which gives me great pain is that I feel that our government is sending signals to many places around the world, primarily the Middle East and parts of Africa that there is a penalty and the penalty is that you will be sent to Rwanda. I think that is extremely damaging for the UK,” he added.

But already, the deal has suffered one setback, with the European Court of Human Rights issuing last-minute injunctions to stop the first round of deportations last week.

The UK government has argued that the deal is an attempt to save lives and stamp out human trafficking, while Rwanda has said that the primary purpose is to provide legal status for the refugees who end up in the African State.

However, critics of Kagame have scrutinised the deal with scepticism, pointing to Rwanda's blotched record on human rights under his leadership.

Furthermore, Purvis argued that the UK has a “very wide and deep” pull factor because it is considered safe with a community of people who refugees are likely to feel some form of affiliation.

He said the current arrangement will not reverse that belief and reduced the deal to a “counterproductive and morally bankrupt” policy.

“The government's narrative that we will break the criminal network for human trafficking is also not credible because the plausibility of coming to the UK as a destination for asylum hasn't been reduced.

“So, on moral grounds I'm opposed to this arrangement. On legal grounds, because it's not underpinned by law of the UK, I'm opposed to it and also for the reputation of my country I'm opposed to it. I think this arrangement probably will not last,” he said.

