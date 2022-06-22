Clansman Gang Trial | Defendant denies being gang member, cites murder of his father

A man who is said to have been a community don in Spanish Town, Catherine today declared that he would never join the Clansman-One Don Gang claiming that alleged members had murdered his father.

Defendant Peter Miller, who spoke with passion while giving an unsworn statement, further said that one of the killers was currently on trial with him.

A voice said to be that of the gang's alleged second in command, defendant Jason 'City Puss' Brown, was heard in one of the secret recordings boasting that he had killed Miller's father.

Miller was among several defendants who today denied knowing reputed gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan while alleging that they are law-abiding citizens who are focused on their respective jobs.

This was the claim from eight of the defendants who have so far testified in their own defence.

One had opted not to make any statement.

They all claim that they met Bryan for the first time when they appeared in court in 2019.

A brother of the reputed leader denied being a part of a criminal organisation while also proclaiming his innocence.

Twenty-nine-year-old labourer Kevaugh Green also accused the witnesses of telling lies on him.

And a defendant, Kalifa Williams, who has been described as a top shooter in the alleged gang, told the court that he has never owned or fired a gun.

He was the only one to give sworn evidence.

He, however, denied being a contract killer for the alleged gang and taking any orders to murder anyone from the alleged gang leader.

Another alleged community don defendant, Daniel McKenzie, said he has never been a don for any community or anyone.

While another defendant declared that he doesn't deal with criminal activities stating that his focus has been on his food shop.

