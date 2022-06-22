Clansman Gang Trial | I would never jeopardise my job, says ex-soldier in proclaiming innocence

The former Jamaica Defence Force soldier who is alleged to be a Clansman-One Don Gang member this afternoon testified that he would never jeopardise his job by getting involved in a criminal organisation.

The 29-year-old defendant, Jermaine Robinson, told the court that his father, who is his role model, is a soldier and he had always aspired to be in the army.

"I have a great passion for my job and it is something that I had always wanted to do as a youngster," he said during an unsworn statement in the Home Circuit Court.

The ex-soldier, in denying being a part of the alleged gang or taking part in any criminal activities, said he was very busy at camp and hardly had time to even spend with his then-pregnant wife and two kids.

Robinson, who was said to be the bodyguard of reputed gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, denied guarding anyone or having any gun.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"I know nothing about any gang or being a member of any criminal organisation," he proclaimed.

He also claimed that he was astonished by the allegations made against him and said that he is innocent.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.