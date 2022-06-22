Clansman Gang Trial | Lone female accused insists she is a community activist involved in charity work

The lone female in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial today insisted that she is a charitable community activist who is not involved in any gang activities.

Stephanie Christie, who is said to be a pastor, told the court that she is a businesswoman who loves to care for the elderly and young men in her community in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The defendant told the court that she helps to get unattached youths in her community into academics and does so by hosting fundraising events such as a football competition.

"There are person who are depending on me and I am just a people person who jumps [around] and is ready to help," she told the court in an unsworn statement.

"I am not a part of any gang and I am not a top-tier member,” she declared.

The woman claimed she heard the term 'top tier' for the first time in court.

Further, she claimed she would have known all the members of the alleged gang if she was a top-tier member and had attended gang meetings like the witnesses had alleged.

She denied the allegations.

Christie however told the court that she knew Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, the alleged gang leader, and that they are friends as they grew up in Jones Avenue in Spanish Town.

But she insisted that she is not involved in any gang or is a top-tier member.

