Court orders police to return books to Kingston schoolgirl implicated in gun find

A high court judge on Wednesday ordered that the police return the books that were seized from the 15-year-old schoolgirl in whose bag an illegal weapon was allegedly found earlier this month.

The high school student and her 37-year-old stepfather were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with the seizure of a handgun in Rockfort, Kingston on June 6.

The weapon was reportedly found in the girl's school bag during a vehicle checkpoint operation.

Lewis was reportedly driving the car at the time.

The alleged owner of the firearm, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car and is said to be the teen's friend, fled the car as the cops approached.

Today when the teenager appeared in court, her attorney Queen's Counsel Carolyn Reid-Cameron, made an application for her books to be returned as she needed them to prepare for examinations.

Justice Ann-Marie Lawrence-Grainger ordered that the books be returned to the defendant whose bail was extended for her to return to court on June 28.

In the meantime, Lewis, who was not in court, is to make his appearance on Friday.

It's reported that the school girl has given the police conflicting report about how she allegedly came to be in possession of the weapon.

