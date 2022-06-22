E-commerce National Delivery System – A lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic

CATEGORY: Special Award: Business

Being resourceful involves breaking out of ordinary patterns in order to do things in a different way. On March 6, 2021 the E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) was launched as a result of the grip that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the nation.

The programme was implemented as part of the Government’s efforts to allow the quick-service industry to continue operating during COVID-19 curfew hours.

The ENDS initiative was a joint effort between the Government of Jamaica and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) to create a system that would allow businesses some leeway, while helping persons to access services during lockdown, which helped to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

“We had a particular challenge that came about in our third wave when the tightening of COVID-19 restrictions was particularly heavy. The quick-service food industry in particular was suffering from reduced operating hours. With this in mind, the Government and the PSOJ collaborated and created the ENDS system jointly,” said Senator Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, which spearheaded the initiative.

The ENDS programme allowed businesses to apply for exemptions for their workers and delivery vehicles to be mobile during the no-movement periods. The digital platform provided a list that persons were able to access on its website to utilise the services of businesses that had signed up and were operating during the period.

“Many businesses, including supermarkets, pharmacies and restaurants, took advantage of the opportunity that was presented. I think the programme went relatively well,” Senator Samuda said.

After the restrictions of the pandemic were lifted and the public was allowed to commute with fewer limitations, Senator Samuda said the ENDS system did not serve the same purpose. “ENDS was a short-term solution for a specific issue that created certain opportunities, both for the PSOJ and the Government,” he said.

The ENDS programme provided jobs for some 6,000 persons, which was a big win, as the pandemic had led to increased unemployment. “This was facilitated by the ENDS system and from the Government’s perspective, 6,000 people working and being able to feed their families and earn is a victory for us,” Senator Samuda said.

A number of entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals were able to benefit from the execution of ENDS. “So, it started in Portmore and quickly moved to Kingston and St James and shortly after became islandwide. A total of 500 businesses participated at a national level,” he said.

The process for businesses to register for ENDS was one that involved several government agencies to ensure a smooth operation of the system. “When a business applied for ENDS approval, the municipalities would review their trade licence to confirm that they are compliant. We also worked with the Transport Authority to approve delivery companies. In essence, businesses would upload their documents through the online platform and then persons at the relevant agencies would verify the documents,” Senator Samuda said.

Once the documents were verified, businesses would receive their approval digitally. The approvals were then automatically forwarded to the respective police divisions. “This allowed the police to know who was supposed to be on the road during lockdowns and curfew hours,” he added.

During the operation of ENDS, a licence category for delivery vehicles and bikes was put in place. Delivery drivers who participated in the programme were also required to have the appropriate road licence.

“Those who didn’t have the appropriate road licence were assisted by the Transport Authority through sign-up sessions in Montego Bay and Portmore. This made it easier for those who wished to participate to be properly licensed,” Senator Samuda stated.

ENDS has earned a special RJRGLEANER Honour Awards for 2021, for enabling business continuity, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, operating under challenging circumstances during the COVID-19 curfew hours, allowing them to meet the needs of consumers by leveraging delivery options.

The pandemic led to a change in the consumption pattern of many Jamaicans, as shopping and conducting business on online quickly became the convenient and preferred choice. Even with the easing of restrictions, that trend continued, and Senator Samuda recommends that shoppers continue to use businesses that were registered with ENDS and take advantage of the delivery services they now offer.

“In light of the recent changes that brought about fewer COVID-19 restrictions, the ENDS programme no longer exists because there is no longer a need for the system. However, ENDS has shown the viability that the delivery economy offers to a number of players. It’s a huge opportunity for businesses to grow. Just looking at any of the delivery companies that popped up during the pandemic and how they have grown significantly since, it is tremendous,” Senator Samuda said.

The success of ENDS led to several companies and small operators setting up their own delivery service when the programme ended.

“Some of the jerk men who were on the programme have set up their own web interfaces and are now doing delivery,” Senator Samuda said.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENTS

• The E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) programme provided jobs for some 6,000 persons.

• A total of 500 businesses participated at a national level.

• ENDS led to a significant boom and growth of the delivery industry.

• The success of the ENDS initiative led to several companies setting up their own delivery service when the programme ended.

• The PSOJ/Government joint venture helped to keep the economy afloat during the difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic, proving the benefits of public-private partnerships.