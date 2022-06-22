Family of Clarendon massacre person of interest in disbelief

The family of Roshane Barnett says it has been left devastated by news of his alleged involvement in the gruesome killing of a mother and her four children in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon.

Thirty-one-year-old Kemesha Wright, Kimanda Smith, 15, Sharalee Smith, 12, Rafaela Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr, were found dead at their home with their throats slashed.

The killing has sparked national condemnation.

Barnett, who was listed as a person of interest, remains in police custody along with his mother.

The woman was taken in by the police, while her son surrendered to investigators probing the matter.

His elder brother Oshane Barnett says his sibling turned up at the family's house in Wilson Run, Trelawny on Tuesday professing his innocence and that it was their father who convinced him to surrender to the police to clear his name.

He says he and members of his family are at a loss.

“Mi feel down, mi feel bad man cuz mi have a likkle pickney same way. Mi have a babymodda and a child so mi feel down,” he told our news team today.

According to him, family members share the same disbelief.

“Yuh know say ah when daddy see him and him and daddy did ah reason, daddy did ah tell him say fi go in.

“Him say ah nuh him do it,” the man said when asked about the conversation with his brother.

He noted that his sibling surrendered to the police in the company of an attorney.

He said he is unclear on why his mother was taken into custody and that he has not received much information.

