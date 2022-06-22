Four shot, one fatally, at Red Hills Road, St Andrew bar

Four persons were shot, one fatally, by gunmen at a bar along Red Hills Road in St Andrew last night.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Sherine Pinnock of a St Andrew address.

The police report that about 10:20 pm Pinnock was among persons sitting outside the bar when a motor car drove up.

Two men reportedly exited the vehicle and opened fire on the group.

Pinnock was hit several times in the upper body.

The attackers then fled.

The injured woman was subsequently rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, said the shooting is gang-related.

"The other three persons are still in hospital but we have gathered that the shooting has some connection with gang members who are at odds featuring the Gunman Town and Diplomat gangs. We are still probing for more leads. The investigation is in its early stage," he said.

- Roxroy McLean

