Kingston and St Andrew to be hit with three days of water supply disruptions

Residents of several communities in Kingston and St Andrew are being urged to store water to serve for up to three days owing to planned disruptions in supplies because of works to be carried out on National Water Commission (NWC) systems this weekend.

The NWC says contractors will be undertaking the final phase of interconnection works for the new pipeline installed along Spanish Town Road.

It says the activities will start at 8 a.m., on Friday and end on Sunday at 10 p.m.

The NWC says two to three days will be required based on the extensive nature of the works.

Areas to be impacted: Cooreville Gardens and New Haven, Marcus Garvey Drive, Spanish Town Road and all roads leading off, including Atlantic Boulevard, sections of Washington Gardens, sections of downtown Kingston including Charles Street, North Street, Tivoli Gardens and environs

The NWC says measures are being explored to provide relief supply to some areas for several hours on Saturday.

However, this will only be possible for areas situated between Weymouth Drive and downtown Kingston areas.

The agency says further updates will be provided on these arrangements.

