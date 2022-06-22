MOH courting overseas medical personnel to help clear elective surgeries

A team from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, led by Portfolio Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, is now in the United States on a tour to seek to recruit medical personnel as part of efforts to help clear elective surgeries.

The Ministry says it is seeking to recruit medical staff for its CODE CARE programme, which is a project to improve wait times for elective surgeries such as cataracts as well as oral and sinus cancers.

During his contribution to the sectoral debate in May, Tufton noted that since March 2020, many hospitals have had to suspend normal processing of elective surgeries, which has resulted in the extension of the length of time that persons wait for these operations, sometimes up to two years.

The health ministry says the CODE CARE programme was introduced to ease that stress, with the intended engagement of specialist nurses and support staff in the form of nursing missions to support the local nursing cadre for between seven and 14 days.

The expansion of the number of surgical teams though project CODE CARE is to enable at least 2,000 additional surgeries in facilities islandwide, it noted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Ministry says so far the health team, which includes Patricia Ingram-Martin, chief nursing officer, has held a series of discussions with members of the Jamaican Diaspora in South Florida and Atlanta, with the talks covering faculty exchanges and training to benefit Jamaicans under CODE CARE.

The discussions are to be held in New York.

In addition to the US, the health and wellness ministry says it is also to recruit personnel from Canada and the United Kingdom.

It says recruited nurses will be provided with air and ground transportation, accommodation, and per diem for the duration of their stay in Jamaica.

These are in addition to insurance for work in the various facilities and their time in country as well as nursing council certification and fee waivers.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.