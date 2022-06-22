Spanish Town Hospital marks 70th anniversary

A service to mark the 70th anniversary of the Spanish Town General Hospital was held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday, June 18, and saw the staff showered with praise for the essential services they provide under trying circumstances.

Prime Minister Holness’ message read by Councillor George Moodie of the Ensom City municipal division also lauded the staff, and promised improvements to the facility.

“I commend the institution’s staff for its service to health of seven decades. With a capacity of 277 beds and an admission of 400, it shows clearly that dedication and loyalty is the hallmark of your achievement to date,” Holness’ letter said.

The PM was quoted as saying that in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank, there were plans for a 17,600-square metre facility, including accident and emergency, pharmacy, oncology department, operating theatre, and wards at an estimated cost of $3 billion.

For years the rapid development of St Catherine has put pressure on the hospital’s capacity.

Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Ellis expressed gratitude. “We, as anywhere else in the local health industry, suffer from a high attrition rate, especially our nurses. Therefore, the PM’s promise for improved space is welcome,” said Ellis.

“That will allow us to operate in comfort and style,” Ellis added.

Remembrances for the hospital’s former board chairman, Omar Francis, also figured prominently in the celebrations for the health institution’s 70th year of existence.

Ellis said Francis, who died tragically recently, was a tower of strength in directing the operations of the hospital.

“Omar Francis was a young, vibrant, awesome and an active board chair. He is sadly missed and I do think that in recognition of his service something must be named in his honour,” Ellis said.

The CEO emphasised that there were times when she was overwhelmed with work and it was the input of the chairman that helped her to cope.

“He had the answer required for the growth of the hospital,” she said of Francis, who had been installed in September 2021.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com