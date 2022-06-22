St Elizabeth teen charged after ammo found in schoolbag

A St Elizabeth teen was on Tuesday charged with breaching the Firearms Act.

The police report that the 16-year-old boy was arrested last Thursday when a nine millimetre round of ammunition was found in his school bag during security checks.

He was formally charged yesterday with illegal possession of ammunition after being interviewed with attorneys and his parents present.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Elizabeth Family Court on Monday, June 27.

