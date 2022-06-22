Ulster Spring Fire Station closer to reality

WESTERN BUREAU:

A promise made five years ago to construct a fire station in south Trelawny is now closer to reality, as Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie broke ground in Ulster Spring for the facility.

“Today, I break ground to fulfil a promise made. The construction of this station will improve the fate of the residents in case there is a fire. We are a praying people and our prayers have been answered. There has not been any fires, in these parts, which have caused lives in recent times and we are grateful,” McKenzie.

“Construction will begin in the latter part of this year,” he said. “I hope to be back here at around this time in 2023 to preside over the opening.”

FASTER RESPONSE

The first fire station in Trelawny was built in Falmouth 65 years ago and the impending construction of this new station will speed up the response time to fires in southern Trelawny.

Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade Stewart Beckford elaborated on the upgraded response to be provided by Trelawny’s newest fire station.

“When the brigade is called to a fire in south Trelawny, one of two stations respond. If the response comes from Christiana, it takes 45 minutes. From Falmouth it takes 25 minutes. With a station right here, the response will be almost immediate,” Beckford revealed.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade has the responsibility of responding to almost all emergencies, including fires and accidents.

“Over the last five years, the Trelawny Brigade has responded to 4,976 fires and 1,506 medical emergencies. Two hundred of these fires have been in these parts, south Trelawny,” he said. “With this construction in these parts, 21 communities stand to benefit.”

With the rapid expansion of the parish’s residential communities, the importance of a reliable and efficient response from the fire brigade has become a priority, according to Beckford.

“There are 55,000 houses, 106 villas, a 186-bed hospital and eight hotels. We need to be prepared to respond efficiently,” said Beckford. “This will help us be better prepared for any emergency to which we may be called.”

Dr Pauline Foster, councillor for the Ulster Spring division where the station is to be constructed, expressed happiness that the promise of a new fire station is set to become a reality.

“All through my years as a councillor, I have lobbied for the station. I am so happy that Minister McKenzie has fulfilled a promise made. It will add to my legacy, even if the local government election is called before completion.”

Her sentiments were shared by president of the Trelawny Justices Association, Ken Grant, himself a resident of south Trelawny. Grant described the groundbreaking as a “momentous occasion”.

“I am overjoyed that this significant development is coming to these parts. It is a recognition by the powers that be that south Trelawny is important,” Grant expressed. “I hope this is the beginning of positive happenings for us.”

