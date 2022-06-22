US luxury airline starts premium service at Jamaica's Ian Flemming Airport

The United States-based aviation management company Quality Corporate Aircraft Services (QCAS) Aero made its inaugural flight from Fort Lauderdale to the Ian Flemming International Airport in St Mary on Tuesday.

It marks the start of a weekly premium, nonstop service between the destinations.

The aircraft landed at around 10:30 a.m., the second time within a week that an airline has started operating scheduled international commercial service at the facility.

The flight comes just over two months after QCAS Aero's co-owner Rhean Ramdeen revealed that talks had been ongoing for two years to get the service started.

It was said then that the aircraft would be an Embraer 145 with a capacity for 70 passengers but will only accommodate 30 clients first class. The majority of the passengers will be tourists.

Last week Thursday a similar sized aircraft from the Turks and Caicos Islands-based InterCaribbean Airways started serving the venue.

The airline company has partnered with Go! Jamaica Travel to get the schedule off the ground, and is working with hotels such as Jamaica Inn, GoldenEye, Moon Palace, Couples, and GeeJam.

- Carl Gilchrist

