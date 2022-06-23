Chang orders probe into tabling of incorrect SOE regulations

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says he has ordered an investigation into how the wrong regulations for the State of Public Emergency for St Catherine was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“The error is regretted,” said Chang in a statement this morning.

He noted that the incorrect iteration of the regulations was inadvertently tabled.

Members of Parliament have been called back to the House for this afternoon for the tabling of the correct document.

The security minister said that the correct regulations will be in keeping with the recent court ruling in the Roshaine Clarke case.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the state of emergency that was imposed in St James in 2018 infringed on Clarke's rights under the Constitution and declared the Emergency Powers Regulations unconstitutional.

“In keeping with our responsibilities, Parliamentarians are on call to ensure legislation is passed in fulfilment of our national duties,” said Chang.

