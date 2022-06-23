Church umbrella group says Clarendon massacre alarming

The Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches says it is alarmed and saddened by the killing of a mother and her four children in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon.

The association says the incident is particularly disheartening as the children were under the age of 16.

Thirty-one-year-old Kemesha Wright, Kimanda Smith, 15; Sharalee Smith, 12; Rafaella Smith, five; and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr were attacked while they slept.

The association says the disregard for the sanctity of life is concerning.

“God creates life and God's word teaches us of the unequivocal requirement to protect, preserve and promote life; because human life is precious and occupies an unassailable position of priority in God's eyes.”

It is charging that the country must urgently find ways to reverse the culture of violence.

