Dr Kareem Wright (centre), dentist at the Lions Club Dental Clinic located at the Portmore Mall, St Catherine, expresses his appreciation to Sanya Wallace (left), senior manager, strategic planning and marketing at JN Money Services (JNMS), and Denise Harris, immediate past president of the Lions Club of St Andrew, for an X-ray machine that was donated to the clinic by JNMS. The machine was officially handed over to the clinic on Thursday, June 16.