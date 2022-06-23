Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation upgrades Cassava Piece Empowerment Centre

The Cassava Piece Empowerment Centre (CPEC) had its digital centre upgraded on June 12. Forty volunteers from the NCB Foundation, National Commercial Bank staff, Constant Spring Police Station staff and community members turned up to beautify the centre by painting the rooms, pruning trees and collecting litter. The team also completely renovated the two restrooms, including installing toilets and face basins and refreshing the walls with paint. The CPEC will utilise the digital corner for its homework and summer programmes, as well as during remedial and exam preparation for mathematics and English language. The foundation also engaged an Internet service provider to supply connectivity services to the centre.