Corporate Hands | Rotary Club gifts UHWI bladder scanner

The Rotary Club of New Kingston procured and handed over a portable bladder scanner valued at US$5,128.13 to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) Urology Department on June 21. Present at the handover are (from left): Kerese Bruce Patterson, president, Rotary Club of New Kingston; Dr Carl Bruce, medical chief of staff, UHWI; Peta-Gay Pryce, past president and district grants chair, Rotary Club of New Kingston; Dr William Aiken, consultant urologist, UHWI; and Dr Belinda Morrison Blidgen, head of Urology Department and consultant urologist, UHWI.