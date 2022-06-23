Cousins shot and killed in Trelawny attack

Investigators attached to the Major Investigation Division in Trelawny are probing the murder of two cousins along Peel Street in Falmouth early this morning.

The victims have been identified as Fabian Williams and Chevan Williams, both masons of Brown's Town in St Ann, but who were residing in Falmouth.

It is reported that about 2:30 am the men went to a shop to purchase items and were pounced upon by armed men while returning to a house where they were staying.

The gunmen opened fire hitting the men and then escaped.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both men were seen lying along a section of the roadway.

They were rushed to the Falmouth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

