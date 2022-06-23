Fertiliser prices reduced
Published:Thursday | June 23, 2022 | 10:25 AM
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr. this morning announced a reduction in the prices of fertiliser.
Speaking at a media briefing, Charles Jr said the prices will go down by up to 4.5 percent, effective today.
He did not provide a breakdown for the new price structure for bags of fertiliser.
This is the second price reduction in recent weeks.
For example, a bag of Green Plus Blend in April was $6,140.
When the price was reduced in May, it was sold for $5,080.
Today, it will go for $4,850 per bag.
