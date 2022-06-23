Fertiliser prices reduced

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr. this morning announced a reduction in the prices of fertiliser.

Speaking at a media briefing, Charles Jr said the prices will go down by up to 4.5 percent, effective today.

He did not provide a breakdown for the new price structure for bags of fertiliser.

This is the second price reduction in recent weeks.

For example, a bag of Green Plus Blend in April was $6,140.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

When the price was reduced in May, it was sold for $5,080.

Today, it will go for $4,850 per bag.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.