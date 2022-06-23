Gov't to help with funeral expenses of murdered Clarendon mother and her four children

The Government is to assist with the funeral expenses of the Clarendon mother and her four children who were murdered at their home in the community of Cocoa Piece in New Road.

The bodies of 31-year-old Kemesha Wright, Kimanda Smith, 15; Sharalee Smith, 12; Rafaella Smith, five; and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr were found with their throats slashed.

They were attacked while they slept.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Nesta Morgan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, said the government wants to help the grieving family.

“I'v spoken to the Prime Minister and he has pledged that the Government will be helping with the funeral expenses. Several funeral homes in the constituency have also approached me to say that they will be willing to assist with the funeral expenses,” said Morgan.

“And I'll be personally helping to deal with various events that are surrounding this, including trying to get more counselling,” he continued.

Morgan said he remains devastated by the killing.

“Kemesha was dear to my heart, she was one of my supporters. She reached out to me a couple of weeks ago trying to get an opportunity to take care of her four children... we were in the process of trying to assist her so it is a great tragedy.”

Outside of the funeral, he said the government and its agencies will also be moving to provide support to the family.

“We're gonna help this family, we're gonna help the children. I think it is our duty to do it. It is such a great tragedy.”

