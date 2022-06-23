Minor among several charged in lottery scam bust; four high end vehicles seized

Seven persons have been taken into custody and five high end motor vehicles seized following a major joint police-military operation in Great Pond, St. Ann today.

Among those in custody is a minor.

The operation forms part of the authority's crackdown on lottery scamming across Jamaica.

According to the police, during the raid three BMW motorcars, one Mark X and one Toyota Crown were seized. In addition, 10 cellular phones and two laptops were also seized.

Reports are that between the hours of 5:00 am and 9:00 this morning, a joint police-military operation led by the Lottery Scam Task Force searched several homes at the Great Pond Estate in the parish.

Several of those in custody have been charged for breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) Act and for Possession of Identity Information.

Among those charged are a 27-year-old businessman, two 22-year-old men, and a 17-year-old. All are from the parish of St Ann. The other persons in custody are to be questioned by the police.

The identities of those in custody are being withheld pending further investigations by the Lottery Scam Task Force.

