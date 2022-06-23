Resurfacing works to cause delay along Sawyers main road in Trelawny

Road users of the Sawyers main road in Trelawny are to expect delays over the next two days as the National Works Agency (NWA) carries out resurfacing works along the busy corridor.

The Sawyers main road is located along the Jackson Town to Ullster Spring corridor and is being repaired by the NWA to improve the ease and safety with which commuters traverse the roadway.

Community relations officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the roadway is currently being repaired under an approximately $5 million contract and work is expected to be completed by Saturday morning, weather permitting.

Motorists are being advised to obey warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

