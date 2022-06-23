Scores flood cruise industry recruitment drive

Scores of jobseekers from across Jamaica have turned up at the HEART College of Beauty Services on Hope Road in St Andrew for the recruitment drive for the global cruise industry.

The exercise is seeking to recruit 10,000 Jamaicans.

The line of applicants stretched as far back as the Jamaica National Bank in Half-Way Tree.

Some persons were overheard by our news team saying that they have been at the location since 4:00 am.

Many of the applicants declined to be interviewed by The Gleaner stating that they were not given permission from their jobs to participate in the recruitment drive.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In announcing the initiative, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett stated that the exercise comes at a time when the cruise sector, and tourism by extension, are showing signs of growth.

He said the recruiting will be handled by the operators of the cruise lines, and Jamaicans only need to have a clean police record and a clean bill of health.

“Scores of Jamaicans have been working on the major cruise lines… travelling all over the world for decades. Our workers have distinguished themselves in every department imaginable, and the cruise owners have taken notice. The best is yet to come because as soon as the cruise sector opens up more, you will see more of our people being recruited,” he said at the time.

Bartlett said that in recent discussions with cruise officials, Jamaica continues to be a first-choice country as it relates to hiring workers, adding that “our work ethic and iconic stature are well known and will always give us that preferential edge anywhere in this region”.

- Ainsworth Morris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.