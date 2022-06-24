Driver in viral police chase fined $27,000, licence suspended

NICOLE WILLIAMS, the woman who led the police on a chase across the Corporate Area in April, was on Wednesday fined a total of $27,000 and her driver’s licence was suspended for a year.

Williams, who returned to the Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court on Wednesday, was charged on April 30 with several breaches of the Road Traffic Act and resisting arrest.

She pleaded guilty to the offence of dangerous driving and was fined $20,000 or 30 days, plus 14 points deducted from her licence.

Williams also pleaded guilty to the offence of failing to stop at the request of a constable and was fined $2,000 or 30 days.

On the count of disobeying a traffic sign, she pleaded guilty and was fined $5,000 or 30 days, plus two points deducted from her licence.

The Crown withdrew the charge of disobeying a police signal.

With a total of 16 points deducted, her licence was suspended for 12 months by the judge.

Williams can apply to the court for a discretionary reinstatement of the licence after six months.

Williams, a warehouse manager, had on her first court appearance expressed remorse for her action, which was captured on video and went viral on social media platforms.

“Bad day, I hope you don’t have any more of those … get some help,” the judge remarked on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, regarding the resisting arrest charge, Williams pleaded guilty before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on June 7 and paid a fine of $2,000.

Williams was represented by attorney-at-law Deborah Martin.

