Highway 2000 operators seeking toll hike
Highway 2000 is seeking increases in toll rates.
The proposed increases range between 9.09 percent and 26.67 percent.
And the highway is seeking to provide a discount to motorists who use the Portmore and Spanish Town toll plazas after their 10th trip.
The adjustments are likely to take effect next week Saturday on July 2.
The Ministry of Transport is seeking public feedback on the proposed changes.
Here are the proposed rates:
Portmore Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $290
Proposed new rate:$340
Class 2
Current rate: $470
Proposed new rate: $550
Class 3
Current rate: $870
Proposed new rate: $1,020
Spanish Town Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $210
Proposed new rate: $240
Class 2
Current rate: $320
Proposed new rate: $370
Class 3
Current rate: $590
Proposed new rate: $680
Vineyards Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $550
Proposed new rate: $600
Class 2
Current rate: $810
Proposed new rate: $900
Class 3
Current rate: $1,510
Proposed new rate: $1,800
May Pen Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $150
Proposed new rate: $190
Class 2
Current rate: $250
Proposed new rate: $300
Class 3
Current rate: $500
Proposed new rate: $570
Here are the proposed toll discounts:
Portmore Toll Plaza
Class 1
Toll before discount: $340
Discount after 10th passage: $288
Class 2
Toll before discount: $550
Discount after 10th passage: $468
Spanish Town Toll Plaza
Class 1
Toll before discount: $240
Discount after 10th passage: $218
Class 2
Toll before discount: $370
Discount after 10th passage: $333
No discounts were proposed for class 3 vehicles.
The notices of the proposed increases were posted on June 24 and members of the public have five days within which to provide feedback.
How to provide feedback:
Toll Authority
11a – 15 Oxford Road
Third Floor, Kingston 5
Telephone: 876-929-5119, 1-888-991-4692
Fax: 876-929-1612
Email: tollauthority@mtw.gov.jm
