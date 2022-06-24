Illegal gun seized in Kingston, man arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition and the arrest of a man on Crook Street in Kingston.

The police report that cops were on an operation in the area where several premises were searched.

While the operation was being conducted, a man was held as he was observed attempting to hide an object, according to the police.

The police say further investigation revealed it was a nine millimetre Arcus pistol and nine 9mm round of ammunition.

He was subsequently arrested in connection to the seizure.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

