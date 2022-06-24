Man gunned down near market in Montego Bay

The police in Montego Bay, St James are investigating the shooting death of a man in the vicinity of the Charles Gordon Market.

The deceased has been identified by the police by the alias 'Fyfa'.

The shooting happened about 7 o'clock this morning.

The police report that the man was standing in an area called River Side when he got into an argument with two men.

It is further reported that the dispute escalated and one of the men pulled a gun and opened fire.

The man was hit several times.

The police were called and investigators processed the scene.

They say further investigation revealed that the deceased was a violent producer who was linked to several robberies in the market district.

- Hopeton Bucknor

