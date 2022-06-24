Relative charged with murder of mother, four children in Clarendon

Twenty-three-year-old Rushane Barnett has been charged with murdering a mother and her four children in New Road, Clarendon.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says he was charged based on a caution statement he gave to the police.

Barnett's court date has not been finalised.

Thirty-one-year-old Kemesha Wright, Kimanda Smith, 15, Sharalee Smith, 12, Rafaella Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr, were killed were discovered inside their home with chop wounds and their throats slashed on Tuesday.

Barnett fled the area to Wilson Run in Trelawny,.

He was later apprehended in the parish.

Barnett is a cousin of the victims.

