Vendor charged in Kingston bus stop fight

A 30-year-old vendor who allegedly stabbed a man at a bus stop in downtown Kingston in April has been charged.

Glenrick 'Asha' Dale from John Street in Kingston 16 has been charged with wounding with intent, the Kingston Central Police say.

It's alleged that the complainant and Dale had a dispute at South Parade in downtown.

The fight escalated during which Dale reportedly used a knife to stab the complainant.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

The accused man was apprehended on June 22.

The police say Dale's court date is being arranged.

