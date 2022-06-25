St Ann man charged for shooting his brother

A forty-seven-year-old mason who allegedly shot his brother during a roadside attack earlier this month in St Ann has been charged.

The police charged Audley Hinds of Hinds Town, Ocho Rios with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition on Friday.

The incident happened on June 1 in the victim's community.

The police say about 10:00 p.m., the man was walking along a roadway when he was pounced upon by three gunmen who shot him in the face.

During the melee, the man recognised that one of the attackers was his brother.

He was admitted to hospital in stable condition.

Hinds was charged following a question and answer session.

